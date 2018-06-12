Typhoon Ewiniar causes nearly 300 mln yuan of damage in Guangdong

Editor: Yamei

GUANGZHOU, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Ewiniar has caused nearly 300 million yuan (47 million U.S. dollars) of damage in south China's Guangdong Province, provincial insurance regulatory authorities said Monday.

So far, insurance companies have received 39,000 claims related to the typhoon, with an initially assessed damage value of 290 million yuan, said a statement issued by the Guangdong Bureau of China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The loss in Shenzhen, the second largest city in the province, is not included in the figures.

Ewiniar, which formed in the northwestern Pacific, made landfall in Hainan and Guangdong Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many areas in southern China.

Five people were killed in landslides triggered by the typhoon in Xinxing County of Guangdong.