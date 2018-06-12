12 Jun 2018

Typhoon Ewiniar causes nearly 300 mln yuan of damage in Guangdong

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 11 Jun 2018 View Original

Editor: Yamei

GUANGZHOU, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Ewiniar has caused nearly 300 million yuan (47 million U.S. dollars) of damage in south China's Guangdong Province, provincial insurance regulatory authorities said Monday.

So far, insurance companies have received 39,000 claims related to the typhoon, with an initially assessed damage value of 290 million yuan, said a statement issued by the Guangdong Bureau of China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The loss in Shenzhen, the second largest city in the province, is not included in the figures.

Ewiniar, which formed in the northwestern Pacific, made landfall in Hainan and Guangdong Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to many areas in southern China.

Five people were killed in landslides triggered by the typhoon in Xinxing County of Guangdong.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.