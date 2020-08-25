Typhoon Bavi will make landfall in coastal regions from eastern Liaoning to western Republic of Korea on August 27

This year’s 8th typhoon Bavi is projected to make landfall in coastal regions from eastern Liaoning to western Republic of Korea on August 27 (typhoon scale). This typhoon is strong in intensity and will affect Northeast China for a long duration.

The National Meteorological Center predicts that it will move northward at the speed of 10km/h with a gaining intensity.

Gale Forecast: from August 25 to 27, scale 8-11 will shroud northern East China Sea, and central-eastern Huanghai Sea, and coastal regions of Liaoning. From August 27 to 29, scale 6-7 wind will affect Northeast China and northeastern Inner Mongolia.

Precipitation Forecast: from August 26 to 28, northern Jiangsu, central-eastern Shandong, and Northeast China will experience heavy rain to rainstorm. Downpour will pound southeastern Liaoning, central Heilongjiang, and central Shandong. (Aug. 25)