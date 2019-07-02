Tropical disturbance in South China Sea is likely to develop into the first typhoon that may make landfall in China

Source:National Meteorological Center

According to National Meteorological Center, Tropical disturbance is gradually developing in central coastal regions of South China Sea. At 8:00 a.m. on July 1 (Beijing Time), it was centered round the sea areas about 600 kilometers away from east by south of Wanning, Hainan (17°N， 116°E), with the maximum wind intensity of scale 5 (10m/s). This disturbance is likely to develop into the first typhoon that may make landfall in China (tropical storm scale), later than the landing time (June, 27) of “the first typhoon” in normal years.

It is predicted that this disturbance moves west by north direction at the speed of 10 kilometers per hour, with a developing intensity and is likely to develop into typhoon in the future 36 hours (tropical storm scale). And it is projected to make landfall in the coastal regions from eastern Hainan Island to Leizhou Peninsula of Guangdong from the night of July 2 to the early morning of July 3 (wind intensity of scale 8, 18-20m/s, tropical storm scale), and is most likely to make landfall in eastern coastal regions of Hainan Island. Then it will move into Beibu Gulf, with mounting intensity (wind intensity of scale 8-9, 20-23 m/s, tropical storm scale), and lean towards northern coastal regions of Vietnam.

Gale Forecast: from July 1 to 4, most coastal regions of South China Sea, Beibu Gulf, Qiongzhou Strait, western coastal regions of Guangdong, Hainan, and Guangxi, the Xisha Islands, and the Zhongsha Islands will be exposed to scale 6-7 wind. Scale 8-9 wind will shroud eastern and southern coastal regions of Hainan Island, and Beibu Gulf.

Precipitation Forecast: from July 1 to 4, heavy rain to rainstorm will pound South China and southern Yunnan. Heavy downpour will pummel coastal regions of Guangdong, Hainan and Guangxi, the Xisha Islands, and Beibu Gulf. Rainstorm (250-320mm) will batter western and southern Hainan Island, the Xisha Islands, and Beibu Gulf. Severe convective weather like short-range heavy precipitation, thunderstorm, and gale will accompany. The maximum rainfall will reach 30-50mm. heavy rain in Hainan Island, Guangdong and Guangxi will be concentrated in July 2 to 3. (July. 1)

