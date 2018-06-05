Tropical depression of South China Sea intensified into the 4th typhoon

The National Meteorological Centre issued blue warning of typhoon at 10:00 a.m. on June 5.In this 8:00 a.m. the tropical depression of South China Sea has intensified into this year’s No.4 typhoon, tropical storm level. At 10:00 a.m., the center located over sea areas which about 230 kilometers from south of Wenchang city, Hainan province (17.5°N,111.1°E).

Typhoon track forecast

It’s forecasted that this typhoon will move towards north at the speed of 15 kilometers per hour with gaining intensity. In this night to tomorrow morning, it will land in or go across northeastern coast of Hainan at tropical storm level, and then land in western coast of Guangdong on tomorrow afternoon to morning of June 7.

Gale forecast

Influenced by typhoon, today and tomorrow, central-western and northwestern sea areas of South China Sea, Xisha Islands and Zhongsha Islands, Beibu Bay, Qiongzhou Strait, Hainan Island and western coast of Guangdong will see gale or scale 10-11 gust.

Precipitation forecast

Heavy rain to rainstorm will hit Hainan Island, southern coast of Guangdong, southeastern Guangxi. Southwestern coast of Guangdong and northern Hainan Island will experience extreme rainstorm. (June 5)