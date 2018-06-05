05 Jun 2018

Tropical depression of South China Sea intensified into the 4th typhoon

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original

The National Meteorological Centre issued blue warning of typhoon at 10:00 a.m. on June 5.In this 8:00 a.m. the tropical depression of South China Sea has intensified into this year’s No.4 typhoon, tropical storm level. At 10:00 a.m., the center located over sea areas which about 230 kilometers from south of Wenchang city, Hainan province (17.5°N,111.1°E).

Typhoon track forecast

It’s forecasted that this typhoon will move towards north at the speed of 15 kilometers per hour with gaining intensity. In this night to tomorrow morning, it will land in or go across northeastern coast of Hainan at tropical storm level, and then land in western coast of Guangdong on tomorrow afternoon to morning of June 7.

Gale forecast

Influenced by typhoon, today and tomorrow, central-western and northwestern sea areas of South China Sea, Xisha Islands and Zhongsha Islands, Beibu Bay, Qiongzhou Strait, Hainan Island and western coast of Guangdong will see gale or scale 10-11 gust.

Precipitation forecast

Heavy rain to rainstorm will hit Hainan Island, southern coast of Guangdong, southeastern Guangxi. Southwestern coast of Guangdong and northern Hainan Island will experience extreme rainstorm. (June 5)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.