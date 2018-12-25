Thousands evacuated after 5.8-magnitude quake hits Tibet

Editor: mmm

LHASA, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 2,100 people have been evacuated after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Xaitongmoin County in the city of Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Monday, local authorities said.

No casualties have been reported. Investigators found cracks in some rural houses and damage on some live-stock sheds in the county, according to the county's publicity department.

The local governments have prepared tents, quilts, coats, and medical supplies for the affected people.

Traffic and telecommunications in the region have remained undisturbed.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Xaitongmoin County at 3:32 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was measured at 30.32 degrees north latitude and 87.64 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 8 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.