Taiwan Red Cross lends a hand to Hubei Province

As soon as the outbreak of COVID-19 occurred, TRC immediately contributed 200,000 RMB for the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to purchase equipment that helps to control and prevent the spread of this epidemic. In addition, TRC also made in-kind donations by delivering 600,000 disposable surgical masks, 10,000 isolation gowns, and 10,000 safety goggles to RCSC’s Hubei Branch.

The second shipment of in-kind donation contains another 10,000 safety goggles and is scheduled to ship from Taiwan to Shanghai on 22nd February 2020. Besides disposable surgical masks, isolation gowns, and safety goggles, TRC is currently in the process of purchasing 10,000 powder-free nitrile exam gloves.

The spread of COVID-19 has not come to a halt. People still need to observe continuous vigilance of any possible infection.