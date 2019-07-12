12 Jul 2019

Southern China will usher in two rounds of heavy rain in the following one week

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 11 Jul 2019 View Original

Source:National Meteorological Center

It is predicted that from July 12 to 16, southern China will usher in two rounds of heavy rain. Heavy rain to rainstorm will pound Guizhou, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Fujian. Cumulative rainfall (100-200mm) will emerge in southeastern Hubei, central Hunan, southern Anhui, central-northern Jiangxi, and northern and southwestern Zhejiang. The maximum rainfall will be 30-50mm. there will be severe convective weather like thunderstorm or gale.

From July 12 to 14, heavy rain will span to central-northern South of the Yangtze River Region, southeastern Hubei, southern Anhui and Jiangsu, Shanghai, central-northern Zhejiang, northern Fujian, central-northern Jiangxi, central-northern Hunan, central-southern Guizhou, and northern Guangxi. Heavy downpour (100-180mm) will pummel some regions.

On July 17, South of the Yangtze River Region and Guangxi will be exposed to diminishing rain. Rainstorm will lash southern Anhui and southern Jiangsu. (July. 11)Editor: Liu Shuqiao

