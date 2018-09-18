South China recovering from typhoon

By Zheng Caixiong/Kathy Zhang/Shi Ruipeng

Life is returning to normal after super typhoon Mangkhut wreaked havoc in southern China, including Guangdong province and the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, on Sept 16.

After witnessing the typhoon’s strength－including swaying high-rise buildings, flooded coastal hotels and broken windows－people are trying to cope with what’s left in the wake of the storm, the most intense so far this year.

Many commuters in Hong Kong on Sept 17－the first day after Mangkhut struck and brought large-scale destruction－experienced suspended services and delays in buses, subways and taxis.

The storm knocked down 1,500 trees and blocked about 600 sections of road in the city, greatly impacting transportation. Secretary for Security of the Hong Kong SAR government John Lee Ka-chiu called the damage “serious and extensive.”

Secretary for Food and Health of the Hong Kong government, Sophia Chan Siuchee, said 394 people were admitted to hospitals for emergency treatment during the typhoon. So far, 175 people remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition.

By 3 pm on Sept 17, power was still out for about 13,500 customers of CLP Group, the electricity supplier said. The affected households, mostly in more remote areas in the northern New Territories, Yuen Long and Sai Kung districts, had been hard for repair workers to reach because of challenging road conditions.

In Guangdong, at least four people were killed when Mangkhut struck the province on Sept 16 and Sept 17, the Guangdong provincial Bureau of Civil Affairs said. Three of them were hit by falling trees in Guangzhou, while another one died when a house collapsed in Dongguan, about 60 kilometers from Guangzhou, on Sept 16.

In Guangzhou, more than 7,030 trees had been uprooted by strong winds by 8 am on Sept 17, while many vehicles were reported to be damaged or destroyed by falling trees or branches.