07 Jan 2018

Snowstorm kills 13 in E China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 05 Jan 2018 View Original

2018-01-05 23:50:43| Editor: yan

HEFEI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Heavy snow has killed 13 people in east China's Anhui Province since Jan. 3, the provincial government announced on Friday.

The worst snowstorms since 2008 have so far affected 1.06 million people in the province, causing direct economic losses of 1.26 billion yuan (190 million U.S. dollars), and 790 million yuan (122 million U.S. dollars) of losses in agriculture.

Nine cities including capital Hefei initiated emergency responses due to the snow.

Besides Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangsu and Shaanxi provinces have all suffered from heavy snow this week.

