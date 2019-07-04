Six die, 190 injured as tornado hits Chinese city

SHENYANG, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Six people died and over 190 others were injured after a strong tornado hit a city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The tornado, packing winds up to 23 meters per second, struck the city of Kaiyuan around 5:15 p.m, the publicity department of the city government said.

It touched down at the Jingouzi Township, rampaged through an industrial park and churned south. It lasted around 15 minutes.

The tornado, packing strong showers and hailstones, wreaked havoc on apartments, factory buildings and electricity poles.

Local authorities are checking losses. The city government said about 210 people have been rescued from damaged buildings.