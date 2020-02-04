Singapore's Support for China's Efforts to Overcome The 2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

The Singapore Government will be supporting efforts by the Singapore Red Cross, our Singapore Trade Associations and Chambers, companies and local community organisations to launch a public appeal to raise funds to provide humanitarian assistance to the communities in China which have been severely affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak. The Singapore Government will provide seed funding of S$1,000,000 and also medicine, medical supplies, and diagnostic test kits for the nCoV for use in laboratories.

Singapore wishes China well in its efforts to fight the nCoV. The viral epidemic is a common threat to all of us. Singapore is confident that through close cooperation, China, Singapore and the rest of the international community will overcome this challenge.