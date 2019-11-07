Severe drought affects east China's Jiangsu

Editor: Li Xia

NANJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Moderate to severe meteorological drought conditions have lingered in many places in east China's Jiangsu Province since autumn, the provincial meteorological observatory said Wednesday.

Precipitation in cities including Nanjing, Zhenjiang, Changzhou and Yangzhou was less than 10 mm in the last 50 days, the worst since 1961 over the same period.

The province has been affected by high temperature and less rainfall since March, with an average precipitation of 653.3 mm between March 1 and Oct. 29, 24 percent less than that of normal years, data showed.

Meteorological satellite monitoring also showed reducing water coverage of three of the four major lakes in the province. Analysts said the drought has something to do with El Nino.

The weather forecast for the next 10 days shows that the droughts will not abate.