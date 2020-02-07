Save the Children delivers 36,000 face masks to Wuhan

Save the Children China has delivered 36,000 face masks[i] to be distributed to health workers in Wuhan[ii]. It follows China’s acknowledgement of the shortage of face masks, goggles and protective suits to help the country cope with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Hassan Saadi Noor, Asia Regional Director, Save the Children International, said:

“The preventive and control measures taken to stop the further spread of the novel coronavirus in China demand a large number of vital medical equipment, particularly for healthcare workers who are treating the sick and risk contracting the virus themselves. Save the Children has donated 36,000 face masks from our storage facility in Indonesia to hospitals in Wuhan via Hubei Charity Federation with support from local volunteers. Our teams in China and other parts of the world will continue to monitor the situation closely, and we are ready to contribute where we can.”

[i] A disposable N95 8210 mask (respirator) is a safety device that covers the nose and mouth and helps protect the wearer from breathing in some hazardous substances. An N95 mask protects you from breathing in small particles in the air such as dust and mold. N95 masks afford superior protection against particles of a similar size to influenza. N95 masks have a protection factor of 5, which means that they can filter out all but 5% of harmful particles from the air.

[ii] Masks are donated to Hubei Charity Federation, who then distribute the masks to the following two hospitals: Wuhan No. 3 Hospital and No. 4 Hospital.