ROK Government Decides to Extend 5 Million U. S. Dollars in Emergency Assistance to Novel Coronavirus-Stricken China
The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) has decided to extend emergency assistance worth a total of 5 million U.S. dollars to the People’s Republic of China, which is suffering from the rapid spread of a novel coronavirus.
Also, in consideration of the urgent and particular need for emergency medical supplies in the Wuhan area, the ROK government has decided to provide medical goods, including more than 2 million masks as well as 100,000 pieces of protective clothing and 100,000 pairs of protective eyewear, in cooperation with the private sector. The government plans to deliver part of theses supplies to Wuhan on the extra flights to help Koreans in Wuhan return home to the ROK.
- The assistance comes as the private and public sectors are united in helping the people of China. The emergency supplies are provided by alumni associations of Koreans who have studied in China and particularly at Wuhan University, while the Korean government helps airlift the supplies to Wuhan, where air flights and public transportation are suspended. As such, the assistance carries great significance in that it has reaffirmed the deep bond between people of the ROK and China as well as the friendly relations between the two countries.
The ROK government, on its part, will offer its emergency assistance worth 300,000 U.S. dollars to several cities close to Wuhan, including Chongqing. It is also in consultation with the Chinese government on details regarding its overall assistance plan, including additional regions and items in need.
The ROK government will further strengthen its bilateral relations with China by cooperating together against the crisis, on the basis of the friendship and solidarity, and continues to take an active part in global efforts to respond to humanitarian and health crises around the world.