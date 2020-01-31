ROK Government Decides to Extend 5 Million U. S. Dollars in Emergency Assistance to Novel Coronavirus-Stricken China

The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) has decided to extend emergency assistance worth a total of 5 million U.S. dollars to the People’s Republic of China, which is suffering from the rapid spread of a novel coronavirus.

Also, in consideration of the urgent and particular need for emergency medical supplies in the Wuhan area, the ROK government has decided to provide medical goods, including more than 2 million masks as well as 100,000 pieces of protective clothing and 100,000 pairs of protective eyewear, in cooperation with the private sector. The government plans to deliver part of theses supplies to Wuhan on the extra flights to help Koreans in Wuhan return home to the ROK.