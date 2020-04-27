Republic of Korea supports UNICEF in providing medical equipment to Hubei Province in China

BEIJING, 24 April 2020 – The Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) contributed US$2.5 million worth of hospital equipment to support UNICEF’s assistance to Hubei Province in response to COVID-19.

The ROK-financed supplies arrived in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, where over 68,000 were sickened and more than 4,500 died of the disease, in mid-March and early April. The supplies included 40 ventilators, 33 portable ultrasound systems, 150 defibrillators, 200 patient monitoring systems, 94 infusion pumps and 200 injection pumps.

UNICEF handed the shipments to the Hubei Charity Federation, the provincial government’s designated recipient of international donations. The supplies were then distributed to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in 17 cities and prefectures across the province.

“We are grateful for the generous support of the Government of the Republic of Korea for the life-saving equipment to China and for the support of UNICEF’s work to reach children and families in need,” said Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF Representative to China.

UNICEF has been one of the first international partners to respond to China’s battle against the outbreak. The first batch of UNICEF supplies arrived in Wuhan on 30 January, a week after the municipal government announced a citywide lockdown.

UNICEF continues to support efforts to keep children and youth safe through all phases of the outbreak, including the gradual safe re-opening of schools

