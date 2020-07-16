Red Cross Society of China assists flood-affected regions

Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) - The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has initiated 28 rounds of emergency responses, and allocated disaster relief supplies and funds to flood-affected regions since the flood season started, the RCSC said on Tuesday.

The supplies and funds were sent to several provincial-level regions including Yunnan, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou and Anhui, it said.

Red Cross societies at various levels have deployed 113 emergency rescue teams, and sent 11,800 rescuers and volunteers to carry out flood control and disaster relief operations, according to the RCSC.

The RCSC has urged Red Cross societies at various levels to provide targeted rescue and assistance, as well as disaster relief supplies to meet the needs of people in flood-stricken areas.