Recovery underway for SW China earthquake

BEIJING — Thirteen people died and 199 were injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Southwest China’s Sichuan province at 10:55 pm on June 17, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on June 18.

As of 4:00 pm on June 18, 20 people trapped by debris had been rescued while 731 had been evacuated, according to the ministry.

Safety inspection and rescue efforts are underway, with firefighters rushing to the quake-hit regions to conduct rescue and search operations.

The China Earthquake Administration deployed 80 people in the quake-hit regions for real-time monitoring and damage assessment.

Meanwhile, the ministry and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration have dispatched 5,000 tents, 10,000 folding beds and 20,000 quilts to the areas.

The 6.0-magnitude quake had affected a total of 142,832 people and demolished 73 houses as of 4:00 pm on June 18, the ministry said.