19 Jun 2019

Recovery underway for SW China earthquake

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original

BEIJING — Thirteen people died and 199 were injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Southwest China’s Sichuan province at 10:55 pm on June 17, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on June 18.

As of 4:00 pm on June 18, 20 people trapped by debris had been rescued while 731 had been evacuated, according to the ministry.

Safety inspection and rescue efforts are underway, with firefighters rushing to the quake-hit regions to conduct rescue and search operations.

The China Earthquake Administration deployed 80 people in the quake-hit regions for real-time monitoring and damage assessment.

Meanwhile, the ministry and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration have dispatched 5,000 tents, 10,000 folding beds and 20,000 quilts to the areas.

The 6.0-magnitude quake had affected a total of 142,832 people and demolished 73 houses as of 4:00 pm on June 18, the ministry said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.