Rain-triggered landslide kills 1 in east China

FUZHOU, June 11 (Xinhua) -- One worker was killed and nearly 100,000 residents affected as rainstorms touched off flood and landslides in an eastern Chinese city, local authorities said Tuesday.

The municipal government of Sanming, Fujian Province, said the worker was buried by a landslide while cleaning a factory ditch on Monday morning.

Officials said they are rushing to repair damaged facilities and start reconstruction as floods subsided.

China's meteorological authority Tuesday maintained a blue alert for heavy rain, predicting rainstorms in Guizhou, Chongqing, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan, Fujian, Taiwan and Gansu.

Some southern regions will experience torrential rains, with precipitation up to 150 mm in parts of Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong and Taiwan.