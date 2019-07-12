12 Jul 2019

Rain-triggered floods kill 22, affect 7 mln in east China's Jiangxi

from Xinhua
Published on 11 Jul 2019

NANCHANG, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-two people have been killed and over 7 million people affected by heavy rain that has brought floods in east China's Jiangxi Province since June, local authorities said Thursday.

The floods have forced evacuation of over 594,000 people and affected about 469,300 hectares of crops, causing direct economic loss of 15.9 billion yuan (2.3 billion U.S. dollars), local authorities said at a press conference.

Since July 6, 29 rivers in Jiangxi have seen water surpass flood warning levels as a result of heavy rain. The province has triggered multiple emergency responses and designated 17 million yuan for flood prevention and rescue work in the new round of floods.

The provincial meteorological department forecast that rainstorms will hit the region again on Friday and continue until next Tuesday.

