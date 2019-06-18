18 Jun 2019

Rain-triggered flood leaves 5 dead in south China's Guangxi

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original

NANNING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- At least five people died as of 5 a.m. Monday after rain-triggered floods and landslides hit southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Monday.

Torrential rain swept Guangxi's Lingyun County late Sunday and triggered landslides that killed two people. Multiple vehicles were carried by flash floods at a road section from Lingyun to Baise. Rescuers have found four vehicles and three people were confirmed dead.

Strong rain also disrupted traffic and trapped 60 households in Jiumin Village. All the affected villagers have been transferred to safety.

An emergency response was activated on Sunday and police officers, firefighters and medical staff have been sent to the affected areas.

