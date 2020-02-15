Public-Private Cooperation to Combat the COVID-19

PRESS STATEMENT

MORGAN ORTAGUS, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

FEBRUARY 15, 2020

Last week, thanks to a joint effort of federal and local authorities and private organizations and companies, 17.8 tons of personal protection equipment and medical supplies were delivered, and more than 800 people were evacuated from Wuhan, China, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

A number of organizations, companies, and private entities donated life-saving aid and supplies. Project HOPE received and distributed 101 pallets of personal protection equipment and medical supplies provided by Samaritan’s Purse, Boeing, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Intermountain Healthcare. Mr. Kenneth Griffin made a generous monetary donation to support the Department’s efforts in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The evacuation and delivery missions were safely completed thanks to the professional dedication of the staff of Phoenix Air Group, Inc. and Kalitta Air LLC.

The Department remains committed to partnering with organizations and companies to tackle this deadly virus and promote the welfare of U.S. citizens all around the world.