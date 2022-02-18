People’s Republic of China - Factsheet (February 2022)

China settled 260,000 Indo-Chinese refugees in the late 1970sand acceded to the 1951 Refugee Convention and 1967 Protocol in 1982.

The 2013 Exit-Entry Administrative Law included provisions for refugees and asylum-seekers, pending implementation. Hong Kong SAR established the Unified Screening Mechanism (USM) in 2014. China established the National Immigration Administration in 2018.

Globally China has pledged support for refugees at the 2016 UN General Assembly, 2017Belt & Road Forum,2019Global Refugee Forumand its 2020Position Paper on the 75thAnniversary of the UN.