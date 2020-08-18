China + 1 more

PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #2 for: Tropical Depression "Helen" (Issued at 5:00 AM, 18 August 2020)

"HELEN" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AND IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

Track and intensity outlook:

  • HELEN exited the northwestern boundary of the PAR at 1:00 AM today.

  • On the forecast track, HELEN will move generally west-northwestward to northwestward towards the South China Sea and will likely to make landfall over Guangdong Province in southern China on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

  • HELEN is forecast to reach tropical storm category today. Additional intensification is more likely prior to landfall in China

