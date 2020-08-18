China + 1 more
PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #2 for: Tropical Depression "Helen" (Issued at 5:00 AM, 18 August 2020)
"HELEN" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AND IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).
Track and intensity outlook:
HELEN exited the northwestern boundary of the PAR at 1:00 AM today.
On the forecast track, HELEN will move generally west-northwestward to northwestward towards the South China Sea and will likely to make landfall over Guangdong Province in southern China on Wednesday afternoon or evening.
HELEN is forecast to reach tropical storm category today. Additional intensification is more likely prior to landfall in China