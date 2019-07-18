Over 810,000 affected as heavy rainfall batters China's Guangxi

NANNING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Lives of more than 810,000 residents in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been affected by the heavy rainfall that began Friday, the local emergency management department said.

The department said a total of 816,523 people were affected, including two deaths as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

As the precipitation came to an end by Wednesday evening, nearly 65,000 hectares of crops had been destroyed, and homes of nearly 2,000 households collapsed or damaged, leading to a direct economic loss of 1.4 billion yuan (about 208 million U.S. dollars).

Floods and waterlogging hit 47 counties and districts in nine cities in Guangxi, the department said.