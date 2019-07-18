18 Jul 2019

Over 810,000 affected as heavy rainfall batters China's Guangxi

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original

NANNING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Lives of more than 810,000 residents in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been affected by the heavy rainfall that began Friday, the local emergency management department said.

The department said a total of 816,523 people were affected, including two deaths as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

As the precipitation came to an end by Wednesday evening, nearly 65,000 hectares of crops had been destroyed, and homes of nearly 2,000 households collapsed or damaged, leading to a direct economic loss of 1.4 billion yuan (about 208 million U.S. dollars).

Floods and waterlogging hit 47 counties and districts in nine cities in Guangxi, the department said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.