26 Jun 2019

Over 28,000 affected by rainstorms in Guangxi

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 24 Jun 2019

Editor: Mu Xuequan

NANNING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Torrential rain in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has caused one death and affected the lives of over 28,000 people since Saturday, the local emergency management department said Monday.

Floods and waterlogging have hit 17 counties and districts under the cities of Liuzhou, Guilin, Hezhou and Hechi. Twelve cities and prefectures saw intense rains.

A total of 28,772 residents were affected to varying degrees as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The autonomous region's meteorological bureau said the rainstorms hit the northern areas of Guangxi at around 8 p.m. Saturday, before moving south to batter the whole region over the next two days.

The bureau said the rain weakened and came to an end Monday morning.

The local grid company said as of 4 p.m. power service has been restored in most of the 113,500 households that lost power.

