Over 20,000 people affected by heavy rain in Guangxi

NANNING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rain has affected more than 20,000 people in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

Downpours have battered several cities in Guangxi since Sunday. As of 3:50 p.m., the heavy rain has forced the relocation of 50 people.

About 520 hectares of crops were damaged and direct economic losses exceeded 8 million yuan (1.25 million U.S. dollars).

Heavy rain is expected to continue to hit the region in the next few days.