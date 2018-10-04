04 Oct 2018

Over 2,000 relocated in Fujian as Typhoon Trami approaches

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 29 Sep 2018 View Original

Editor: ZX

FUZHOU, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Trami, the 24th typhoon of the year, had forced over 2,000 residents of eastern China's Fujian Province to be evacuated as of Saturday, local authorities said.

According to the National Meteorological Center, Trami was moving northeast to Japan at a speed of 25 km per hour at sea, packing winds of up to 180 km per hour near its center.

The province's flood control headquarters has initiated an emergency response, ordering 268 fishing boats to take shelter and 2,282 residents to evacuate.

Furthermore, 19 offshore tourist spots and construction sites have been shut down so far.

