07 Feb 2020

Novel coronavirus updates (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original
  • According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) 31,503 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed globally, 31,217 of these in China. There are 31 cases in 9 countries in Europe. 638 people have died after contracting the virus.
  • On 7 February 61 people tested positive for the coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama. Separately, a World Dream cruise ship with 3,600 people is stranded in Hong Kong. Local authorities are still unclear where passengers will be quarantined.
  • As of 6 February, there are 25 cases and 615 people under investigation in Thailand.The government has provided essential supplies and equipment to medical personnel and those affected by the outbreak in Wuhan. These supplies were delivered on 4 February on the first leg of the repatriation flight of Thai nationals in Wuhan and neighbouring areas.
  • There are 178 people under investigation in the The Philippines, up from 133 yesterday. A flight will land in Wuhan on Sunday to repatriate overseas Filippino workers.

