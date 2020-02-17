Novel Coronavirus infection: Offer of the stockpiled ASEF equipment to China

The Government of Japan decided to provide China with 5,220 safety goggles and 5,000 isolation suits, which are part of the equipment stockpiled by Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) and financed by Japan’s contribution, as in-kind contribution from the Government of Japan. This in-kind contribution was transported to Wuhan by the chartered flight which left Japan on Wednesday, February 16, and handed over to the Chinese side at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Thursday, February 17.

Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) was founded in 1996 in Singapore as a permanent body of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM). It has been engaged in multiple activities with a focus on the socio-cultural field.

Previous offer of the stockpiled ASEF equipment to China

On February 7, the Government of Japan provided China with 4,800 safety goggles and 5,200 isolation suits as in-kind contribution from the Government of Japan.