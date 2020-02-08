Novel Coronavirus infection: Offer of the stockpiled ASEF equipment to China
The Government of Japan decided to provide China with 4,800 safety goggles and 5,200 isolation suits, which are part of the equipment stockpiled by Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) and financed by Japan’s contribution, as in-kind contribution from the Government of Japan.
This in-kind contribution was transported to Wuhan by the chartered flight which left Japan on Wednesday, February 6, and handed over to the Chinese side at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Thursday, February 7.
Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) was founded in 1996 in Singapore as a permanent body of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM). It has been engaged in multiple activities with a focus on the socio-cultural field.