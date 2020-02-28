Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Operations update #4 - Emergency appeal n°MDR00005 (28 February 2020)

C. OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Global Overview and Highlights

Red Cross and Red Crescent continues to address the rational use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) considering observed and predicted shortages in the health care system. These shortages are caused by increased demand, inappropriate and overuse of PPE and lower supply due to reduced factory capacity. See WHO guidelines on rational use of PPE here.

There is an ongoing need to address stigma and misinformation by providing (or signposting) correct information, as well as encouraging the public to remain calm, react appropriately and make appropriate behaviour modifications.

Good collaboration between National Societies (NS) and national governments is taking place while at the global level close coordination with the WHO and other key health agencies is emphasized. A dedicated WHO liaison person is part of the IFRC Global Coordination Cell. The WHO liaison ensures that IFRC’s strategic interests and priorities are brought in to external coordination meetings with WHO, and other key global health interlocutors, and remain informed on the evolving situation.

According to the WHO, for the first time since the onset of symptoms of the first identified case of COVID-19 on 8 December 2019, there have been more new cases reported from countries outside of China than from China. WHO is working with the World Bank and the IMF to estimate the potential economic impact of the epidemic and to develop a strategy as well as policy options for mitigation.