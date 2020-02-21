Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Operations update #3 - Emergency appeal n°MDR00005 (21 February 2020)

B. OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Response by Red Cross Society of China and National Societies in East Asia Red Cross Society of China (RCSC)

From 12th – 17th February, the RCSC transport team has dispatched ambulance 221 times, transferring 722 patients, among which 380 were seriously or critically ill. A 156-member medical team covering respiratory, emergency critical care, cardiology, medical psychology, and other medical specialization fields has also been deployed from the Shanghai Red Cross Hospital to Hubei province. In order to facilitate the prevention and control of the epidemic in Wuhan, RCSC and while coordinating the procurement of donated negative pressure ambulances, the RCSC has also called up competent forces and established a convoy for the rescue and transfer of critically ill patients. It assisted the local 120 emergency centres and the designated hospital for the treatment of patients to carry out the patient transfer work.

Red Cross emergency rescue teams in Chizhou and Anhui provinces have also set up 20 tents for the detection points of epidemic prevention and control at highway intersections and communities, have set up temporary offices for front-line workers, and have assisted in checking the temperature of persons within vehicles. In the rescue team WeChat platform, an "Epidemic prevention works, start from me" knowledge contest was established, actively promoting the dissemination of epidemic prevention knowledge.

RCSC developed and launched the online course of “Guideline for COVID-19 Public Prevention” on 17th February.

The course includes models on knowledge of COVID-19 infection, personal protection, home protection, travel protection, and related knowledge of medical treatment. The course is designed to help the public learn about epidemic prevention and control, self-protection, as well as supporting the volunteers to conduct health promotion and education in communities. All offline training activities at the training centre of RCSC have been suspended since 15th February.

RCSC National Headquarters (NHQ) has encouraged branches to help with mobilizing recovered patients to donate plasma for treatment of those infected by the virus. As of 19 February, 86 people from 11 places2 who had recovered from the NCP had become "anti-epidemic" plasma donors, actively joining the "blood donation to save lives" campaign.

RCSC Guizhou branch has also launched an appeal seeking for resources to provide counterpart support to Ezhou City of Hubei in fighting against the epidemic. Harbin branch paid tribute and showed appreciation to families of those providing medical services in Wuhan for their support. By 17th February, Beijing RC Emergency Response Centre (999) has provided 445 ambulance services, of which 30 services were receiving patients with fever.

Hong Kong branch of RCSC

The distribution of relief materials to the government’s quarantine camps continue in response to the needs of quarantined people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, in accordance to the service agreement with the Social Welfare Department. In addition, up to 1,000 infection control kits have been distributed, together with masks, hand sanitation gels, information leaflets and dissemination of health messages to the elderly and people with disability and minority groups through community partners.

Personal and environmental hygiene knowledge have also been disseminated through weekly online health talks every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on HKRC Facebook page. More health talk video can be viewed on the HKRC YouTube channel.

Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS)

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, JRCS has been providing necessary medical & PSS support to infected people onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess. With 3,700 passengers and crew on board, JRCS Emergency Medical Teams (EMT), consisting of doctors, nurses, pharmacist, and administrators have been dispatched for two weeks, supporting medical examinations and dispensing medicine in the medical center inside the cruise ship. Safety guidelines have been developed for Red Cross staff involved in the activities inside the cruise ship, stipulating instructions for the preparation and setting up of infection-control measures for Red Cross staff before, during, and after the deployment. JRCS runs 91 hospitals across Japan, and hospitals have been accepting suspected and confirmed COVID patients, and have been providing necessary medical care to them.

JRCS members are in coordination and are part of the Disaster Psychiatric Assistance Team (DPAT) that has been providing psychosocial support (PSS) inside the cruise ship. Using iPhones provided from the Japanese government, PSS leaflets like the “Psychological Coping during Disease Outbreak” developed by the Hong Kong Red Cross have been disseminated in its outreaches to passengers and crew on board Diamond Princess. Similarly,

PSS has also been provided to EMT members upon their return to their hospitals. Based on updates from the cruise company Princess, approximately 600 guests onboard were cleared by the Ministry of Health and were released to disembark the ship on 19th February. A second tranche of medical screenings and clearances is expected to take place on 20th February, with an estimated accumulated total of 1,000 passengers already disembarked. According to WHO, the total number of laboratory-confirmed and clinically diagnosed cases on board the Diamond Princess stands at 634.

Red Cross Society of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK RCS)

The DPRK RCS, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, has been intensifying a variety of preparedness work through a national network of RC volunteers and local branches in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These activities include health and hygiene promotion, community-based surveillance, psychological first aid, and the supply of PPE kits and referrals through household visits, group gatherings, and individuals. More Red Cross volunteers have been trained on specific COVID-19 awareness and skills, focusing on symptoms, simple preventive measures, psychological first aid and behavioral change.

The Republic of Korea National Red Cross (KNRC)

In close collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Safety, Local Government and Private sectors, KNRC has provided relief items, masks, and leaflets to enhance community-based surveillance and resilience. KNRC has been preparing more relief kits to be distributed to self-quarantined people due to the rapid spread of local infections in Daegu, and has appealed to both the general public and private sectors for participation in blood donations due to unwillingness and fears to do so in light of the COVID-19 situation.