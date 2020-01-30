Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 9 (29 January 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Four confirmed cases reported in United Arab Emirates, in individuals traveling from Wuhan City.

• World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, has set up a public private collaboration called “The Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN)”. It is a Market Network that seeks to provide a platform for data sharing, market visibility, and operational coordination and connecting.

• Today, PSCN is launching the first of several teleconference calls with over 350 private sector organizations and 10 multilateral organizations to develop a market capacity and risk assessment for personal protective equipment (PPE).

This assessment will be used as the basis to match the global demand for PPE with the global supply. The market and risk assessment for PPE is expected to be completed by 5 February 2020.

• WHO is continuously monitoring developments and the Director-General can reconvene the Emergency Committee on very short notice as needed.

Committee members are regularly informed of developments.