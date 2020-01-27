27 Jan 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 6 (26 January 2020)

from World Health Organization
Published on 26 Jan 2020 View Original
SUMMARY

Situation update:

• On 26 January 2020, the number of reported confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has increased by 694 cases since the last situation report published yesterday.

• A total of 2,014 confirmed 2019-nCoV cases have been reported globally;

• Of the 2,014 cases reported, 1,985 cases were reported from China, including Hong Kong SAR (5 confirmed cases), Macau SAR (2 confirmed cases) and Taipei (3 confirmed cases).

• Twenty-nine confirmed cases have been reported outside of China in ten countries (see table-1).

  • Of these 29 exported cases, 26 had a travel history from Wuhan City, China.

• Among the three cases identified in countries outside of China:

  • One case in Australia had direct contact with a confirmed case from Wuhan while in China;

  • One case in Australia reported today; travel history is not yet known.

  • One case in Viet Nam had no travel history but was in contact with a confirmed case (his father with travel history to Wuhan), resulting from human to human transmission within a family.

• Of the 1,975 confirmed cases (excluding Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taipei), 324 cases have been reported as severely ill.

• Fifty-six deaths have been reported to date (52 deaths in Hubei province and 4 from outside Hubei).
WHO’s assessment of the risk of this event has not changed since the last risk assessment conducted on 22 January: very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level.

