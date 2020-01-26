26 Jan 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 5 (25 January 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 25 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (970.41 KB)

SUMMARY

Situation update:

• A total of 1,320 confirmed cases have been reported for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) globally;

• Of the 1,320 cases reported, 1,297 cases were reported from China, including Hong Kong SAR (5 confirmed cases), Macau SAR (2 confirmed cases) and Taipei (3 confirmed cases).

• A total of 1,965 suspected cases have been reported from 20 Chinese provinces, regions and cities (excluding Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taipei).

• Twenty-three confirmed cases have been reported outside of China in nine countries (see table1).

• Of these 23 confirmed cases, 21 had travel history to Wuhan City, China; one case in Australia had direct contact with a confirmed case from Wuhan while in China; and one confirmed case in Viet Nam had no travel history to any part of China as mentioned in situation report published on 24 January. According to preliminary investigations, this constitutes an instance of human to human transmission within a family.

• Of the 1,287 confirmed cases (excluding Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taipei), 237 cases have been reported as severely ill2 .

• Forty-one deaths have been reported to date (39 deaths in Hubei province, one death in Hebei province and one in Heilongjiang province).

• On 25 January 2020, the number of reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV has increased by 474 cases since the last situation report published on 24 January 2020.

WHO’s assessment of the risk of this event has not changed since the last update (22 Jan): very high in China, high at the regional level and moderate at the global level.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.