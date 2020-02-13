13 Feb 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 24 (13 February 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO has developed a database to collect the latest scientific findings and knowledge on Coronavirus disease. For more information, please see here.

• The two-day global research and innovation forum regarding COVID-19 was convened in line with the WHO R&D Blueprint this week. Leading health experts from around the world met at WHO to assess the current level of knowledge about the new COVID-19 disease, identify gaps and work together to accelerate and fund priority research needed to help stop this outbreak and prepare for any future outbreaks. For more details, please see here.

• Overnight 14’840 cases, including 13’332 clinically diagnosed cases were reported from Hubei. This is the first time China has reported clinically diagnosed cases in addition to laboratory-confirmed cases. For consistency, we report here only the number of laboratory-confirmed cases. WHO has formally requested additional information on the clinically diagnosed cases, in particular when these have occurred in the course of the outbreak and whether suspect cases were reclassified as clinically diagnosed cases.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.