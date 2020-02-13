Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 23 (12 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

• WHO has published key considerations for repatriation and quarantine of travellers in relation to COVID-19. More information can be found here.

• The UN activated a Crisis Management Team (CMT) on the COVID-19 outbreak, to be led by WHO. The WHO Director-General nominated Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme as the Crisis Manager. The CMT brings together WHO, OCHA, IMO (International Maritime Organization), UNICEF, ICAO, WFP, FAO, the World Bank and several departments of the UN Secretariat. It held its first meeting yesterday via teleconference. This mechanism will help WHO focus on the health response while the other agencies will bring their expertise to bear on the wider social, economic and developmental implications of the outbreak. Additional members will be included depending on the evolution of the outbreak and its impact globally.

• WHO has prepared a list of Q&A on infection prevention and control for health care workers caring for patients with suspected or confirmed 2019-nCoV