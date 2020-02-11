Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 21 (10 February 2020)

The WHO R&D Blueprint is a global strategy and preparedness plan that allows the rapid activation of R&D activities during epidemics. On 11-12 February, WHO is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action and enable identification of key knowledge gaps and research priorities to contribute to the control of 2019-nCoV. The forum will include members of the scientific community, researchers from Member States’ public health agencies, regulatory experts, bioethicists with expertise in research in emergencies, and major funder of research related to 2019-nCoV.