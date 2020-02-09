Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 20 (9 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the past 24 hours.

• Update on Cruise Ship Diamond Princess:

On 9 February, Japanese National Health Authorities provided WHO with a detailed update on the situation of the Cruise Ship Diamond Princess, currently harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Following confirmation of a case of 2019-nCoV, all crew and passengers are being quarantined for a 14-day period on board the vessel, asked to stay in their cabins and to wear a mask when leaving their cabin. All crew and passengers are closely followed-up and are medically examined and tested for 2019-nCoV when displaying any signs or symptoms suggestive of 2019-nCoV disease. The quarantine period will come to an end on 19 February. Epidemiological and environmental investigations are ongoing.

As of 8 February, 64 individuals were found to have been infected with 2019-nCoV among passengers and crew members. All individuals testing positive were disembarked and admitted for medical care in infectious disease hospitals in the Yokohama area. Close contacts of the infected passengers are asked to remain in quarantine for 14 days from last contact with a confirmed case. Thus, the quarantine period will be extended beyond the 19 February as appropriate only for close contacts of newly confirmed cases.