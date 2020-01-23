23 Jan 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 2 (22 January 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (763.53 KB)

Data as reported by: 21 January 2020

SUMMARY

Situation update:

  • As of 21 January 2020, a total of 314 confirmed cases have been reported for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) globally;

  • Of the 314 cases reported, 309 cases were reported from China, two from Thailand, one from Japan and one from the Republic of Korea;

  • Cases in Thailand, Japan and the Republic of Korea were exported from Wuhan City, China;

  • Of the 309 confirmed cases in China, 270 cases were confirmed from Wuhan;

  • Of the 270 cases, 51 cases are severely ill1 and 12 are in critical condition;

  • Six deaths have been reported from Wuhan;

  • Four of five deaths, with available epidemiological information, had underlying comorbidities;

  • To date, sixteen health care workers have been infected.

