Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 2 (22 January 2020)

Data as reported by: 21 January 2020

SUMMARY

Situation update:

As of 21 January 2020, a total of 314 confirmed cases have been reported for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) globally;

Of the 314 cases reported, 309 cases were reported from China, two from Thailand, one from Japan and one from the Republic of Korea;

Cases in Thailand, Japan and the Republic of Korea were exported from Wuhan City, China;

Of the 309 confirmed cases in China, 270 cases were confirmed from Wuhan;

Of the 270 cases, 51 cases are severely ill1 and 12 are in critical condition;

Six deaths have been reported from Wuhan;

Four of five deaths, with available epidemiological information, had underlying comorbidities;