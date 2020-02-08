08 Feb 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 18 (7 February 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (899.5 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the past 24 hours.

• To date, a total of 72 States Parties were identified to be implementing travel restrictions through official reports, official statements and the media. Of these 72 States Parties, WHO received 23 (32%) official reports from States Parties about their travel restrictions.

• “The Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN)” has commissioned a market assessment of the personal protective equipment market which will be distributed shortly to stakeholders of the PSCN as it continues to monitor the market. Additionally, senior management of WHO spoke with the stakeholders of the PSCN to ensure the private sector’s continued engagement to distribute supplies to those countries in most need. The PSCN will encourage manufacturers to increase production, commit supplies to frontline health emergency responders, and expand the number of stakeholders who are involved in the PSCN to gain a critical mass of suppliers to mitigate the operational risks within the market. WHO will continue to provide the technical guidance and coordination of supplies to those countries in most need.

