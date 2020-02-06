06 Feb 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 17 (6 February 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 06 Feb 2020
Download PDF (948.05 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the past 24 hours.

• WHO is working with partners to strengthen global diagnostic capacity for 2019-nCoV detection to improve surveillance and track the spread of disease. WHO and partners have activated a network of specialized referral laboratories with demonstrated expertise in the molecular detection of coronaviruses. These international labs can support national labs to confirm new cases and troubleshoot their molecular assays.

• WHO is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action in response to the new coronavirus, covering a broad spectrum of research areas including epidemiology, clinical care, vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, animal health, social sciences, and other topics. More details can be found here.

