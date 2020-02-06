06 Feb 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 16 (5 February 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (991.16 KB)

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

total and new cases in last 24 hours

Globally
24554 confirmed (3925 new)

China
24363 confirmed (3893 new)
3219 severe (431 new)
491 deaths (66 new)

Outside of China
191 confirmed (32 new)
24 countries (1 new)
1 death

WHO RISK ASSESSMENT

China Very High
Regional Level High
Global Level High

HIGHLIGHTS

• Belgium reported its first confirmed case of 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease.

• WHO and partners have developed a global strategic preparedness and response plan, which outlines the public health measures that the international community can provide to support all countries to prepare for and respond to the 2019‑nCoV outbreak. The overall goal of the plan is to stop further transmission of 2019‑nCoV within China and to other countries, and to mitigate the impact of the outbreak in all countries.

• WHO is working with the travel and tourism industry to discuss real and perceived risks experienced in the industry, measures put in place for customers and employees, and challenges faced regarding implementation of the Temporary Recommendations associated with the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. In the coming days, WHO will work with the industry to identify solutions to these challenges, within the framework of the International Health Regulations (2005).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.