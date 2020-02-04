Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 15 (4 February 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the 24 hours since the previous situation report.
The business sector is one audience to whom EPI-WIN is reaching out with tailored information. EPI-WIN colleagues co-hosted a call with a global communications firm whose clients include large multinationals. Over 50 multinationals were represented on the call, where WHO provided an update of the 2019-nCoV situation and responded to questions about improving communications with employees; the role of businesses in public health crises; and managing uncertainty through accessing accurate information.