Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 14 (3 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the past 24 hours.

• WHO has developed a dashboard for Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with the number of confirmed cases globally, which includes cases in China by provinces, regions and cities, as well as confirmed cases outside China by country.

• WHO has prepared a list of Q&A to respond to queries WHO is receiving from various organizations and individuals.

• Working with technical experts in health operations, WHO operational support and logistics has developed a “2019-nCoV kit”, similar to prepared treatment kits used for outbreaks of other high threat pathogens. In the coming days, the costing, procurement and assembly of these kits will be a priority.