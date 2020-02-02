Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): Situation Report - 13 (2 February 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• No new countries have reported cases of 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease in the last 24 hours.

• WHO is receiving information about cases from a number of countries. As additional details become known, WHO requests countries to share information in a timely manner as specified in the guidance on Global Surveillance for human infection with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

• The first death has been reported outside of China, in the Philippines. The patient was a close contact of the first patient confirmed in the Philippines.

• Due to the high demand for timely and trustworthy information about 2019-nCoV WHO technical risk communication and social media teams have been working closely to track and respond to myths and rumours.