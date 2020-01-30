30 Jan 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Preparedness and Action Report – Pacific Island Countries and Territories (29 January 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 29 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (886.15 KB)

Global situation overview

In late December 2019, WHO was alerted to a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of People’s Republic of China (PRC). Upon further investigation, a novel coronavirus (nCoV), a new strain of coronavirus first detected in humans, was identified. Currently the virus is temporarily named 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV). Since the identification of first cases, imported cases have been reported in several countries. WHO has deemed this a Grade Three Emergency under its Emergency Response Framework – its highest grade that activates substantial three-level support. Emergency standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been applied.

As of 29 January 2020, there have been 4,593 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) reported globally.

● 4,537 confirmed cases (976 severe)

● There have been 56 confirmed cases in 14 countries outside of China (see Table 1).

● One confirmed case in Viet Nam had no travel history but was in contact with a confirmed case resulting from human-to-human transmission within a family.

● 106 deaths have been reported to date; all deaths were reported from China.

Given normal large-scale population movements in the region, expected to significantly increase during the Lunar New Year in the last week of January, and the observed human-to-human transmission, it is expected that new confirmed cases of 2019-nCOV will continue to appear in other areas and countries.

