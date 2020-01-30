Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Preparedness and Action Report – Pacific Island Countries and Territories (29 January 2020)

Global situation overview

In late December 2019, WHO was alerted to a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of People’s Republic of China (PRC). Upon further investigation, a novel coronavirus (nCoV), a new strain of coronavirus first detected in humans, was identified. Currently the virus is temporarily named 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV). Since the identification of first cases, imported cases have been reported in several countries. WHO has deemed this a Grade Three Emergency under its Emergency Response Framework – its highest grade that activates substantial three-level support. Emergency standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been applied.

As of 29 January 2020, there have been 4,593 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) reported globally.

● 4,537 confirmed cases (976 severe)

● There have been 56 confirmed cases in 14 countries outside of China (see Table 1).

● One confirmed case in Viet Nam had no travel history but was in contact with a confirmed case resulting from human-to-human transmission within a family.

● 106 deaths have been reported to date; all deaths were reported from China.

Given normal large-scale population movements in the region, expected to significantly increase during the Lunar New Year in the last week of January, and the observed human-to-human transmission, it is expected that new confirmed cases of 2019-nCOV will continue to appear in other areas and countries.