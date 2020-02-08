Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) Outbreak Operations update #1 - Emergency appeal n°MDR00005 (7 February 2020)

A. SITUATION UPDATE

28,276 confirmed cases globally

DATE-EVENT

31 Jan 2020 CHF 1 million Swiss francs allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF); IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for 3 million Swiss francs.

30 Jan 2020 The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee reconvenes and declares the 2019-nCoV outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

23 Jan 2020 Emergency Committee of the WHO is convened under the International Health Regulations (2005), and determines that the event does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)

20 Jan 2020 835 cases reported in China (549 from Hubei province). Further cases reported from all but one province.

19 Jan 2020 First reports of infection in health-care workers caring for patients with 2019-nCov

16 Jan 2020 First case reported in Republic of Jore, two cases in Beijing and one case in Guandong

13 Jan 2020 First case reported in Japan

12 Jan 2020 Whole genome sequence shared with WHO and public; virus designated 2019-nCov

11 Jan 2020 First fatal case reported

7 Jan 2020 Novel coronavirus isolated

1 Jan 2020 Huanan Seafood Wholesale market closed

31 Dec 2019 Cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown origin reported in Wuhan to China National Health Commission

B. OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Response by Red Cross Society of China and National Societies in East Asia

As of 6 February, 31,187 cases have been confirmed, primarily in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China, with 637 deaths. Outside mainland China, Taiwan province (16 confirmed cases), Special Administrative Regions of Macau (10 confirmed cases) and Hong Kong (24 confirmed cases and one death) reported and logically so, many individuals have carried the disease outside China. The number of suspected cases is growing fast in China, and as people get tested, also the number of confirmed cases is rising.

The work of Chinese Red Cross Society, staff and volunteers over the past weeks have been significantly high across the country. Major efforts are taken place not only in the Province of Hubei, but all over the country. A total of 1.8 million volunteers are fully activated to respond to the needs across the country.

As an auxiliary to the authorities in the response to this 2019-nCoV outbreak, Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) is supporting Chinese government to help meet the huge and sudden demand for medical items. Besides receiving cash donation, RCSC and its branches all across the country, including its city branch in the epicenter of Wuhan and the provincial branch of Hubei, are coordinating domestic and international offers of consumable medical equipment including gowns, masks and disinfectant etc., and assisting with transport in coordination with respective authorities.