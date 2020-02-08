08 Feb 2020

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) Outbreak Operations update #1 - Emergency appeal n°MDR00005 (7 February 2020)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (526.49 KB)

A. SITUATION UPDATE

28,276 confirmed cases globally

DATE-EVENT

31 Jan 2020 CHF 1 million Swiss francs allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF); IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for 3 million Swiss francs.

30 Jan 2020 The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee reconvenes and declares the 2019-nCoV outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

23 Jan 2020 Emergency Committee of the WHO is convened under the International Health Regulations (2005), and determines that the event does not constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)

20 Jan 2020 835 cases reported in China (549 from Hubei province). Further cases reported from all but one province.

19 Jan 2020 First reports of infection in health-care workers caring for patients with 2019-nCov

16 Jan 2020 First case reported in Republic of Jore, two cases in Beijing and one case in Guandong

13 Jan 2020 First case reported in Japan

12 Jan 2020 Whole genome sequence shared with WHO and public; virus designated 2019-nCov

11 Jan 2020 First fatal case reported

7 Jan 2020 Novel coronavirus isolated

1 Jan 2020 Huanan Seafood Wholesale market closed

31 Dec 2019 Cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown origin reported in Wuhan to China National Health Commission

B. OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Response by Red Cross Society of China and National Societies in East Asia

As of 6 February, 31,187 cases have been confirmed, primarily in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China, with 637 deaths. Outside mainland China, Taiwan province (16 confirmed cases), Special Administrative Regions of Macau (10 confirmed cases) and Hong Kong (24 confirmed cases and one death) reported and logically so, many individuals have carried the disease outside China. The number of suspected cases is growing fast in China, and as people get tested, also the number of confirmed cases is rising.

The work of Chinese Red Cross Society, staff and volunteers over the past weeks have been significantly high across the country. Major efforts are taken place not only in the Province of Hubei, but all over the country. A total of 1.8 million volunteers are fully activated to respond to the needs across the country.

As an auxiliary to the authorities in the response to this 2019-nCoV outbreak, Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) is supporting Chinese government to help meet the huge and sudden demand for medical items. Besides receiving cash donation, RCSC and its branches all across the country, including its city branch in the epicenter of Wuhan and the provincial branch of Hubei, are coordinating domestic and international offers of consumable medical equipment including gowns, masks and disinfectant etc., and assisting with transport in coordination with respective authorities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.