Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Guidance to Scale up Country Preparedness and Operational Readiness - Eastern Mediterranean Region (January 2020)

I. Purpose of the Guidance

This document has been developed to guide countries in the region on areas of work and their related priority actions, to scale up their preparedness and operational readiness capacities to prevent, early detect, and rapidly respond to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as required under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005). Existing national plans such as pandemic influenza plan or other respiratory disease plan can be used as a reference.

The true extent of 2019-nCoV remains unclear as events continue to unfold. This is a rapidly evolving situation and investigations are ongoing to learn more. Additional actions might be recommended accordingly.

II. Background and Situation Analysis

Coronaviruses are zoonotic viruses that circulate amongst animals. Some have been identified in humans, causing illness ranging from mild cold symptoms to severe illness.

On 31 December 2019, the WHO received notification of a significant number of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, China. On 7 January 2020, Chinese authorities confirmed that the identified virus and causative agent was a coronavirus (2019-nCoV). While severe illness, including illness resulting in several deaths, has been reported in China, other patients have had a milder illness and were discharged. As of 27 January 2020, 11 Member States other than China were affected. Preliminary investigations in China confirmed human-to-human transmission occurring.

III. 2019-nCoV Risk Analysis in the Eastern Mediterranean Region

WHO assessed risk of this public health event as very high in China, high in the Western Pacific region and global levels. As stated by the IHR Emergency Committee for the 2019-nCoV convened on 22 and 23 January that “it’s expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country. Thus, all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread of 2019- nCoV infection, and to share full data with WHO”

IHR capacities have been improved over the past years; however, in light of the above, countries of the Eastern Mediterranean Region are increasingly concerned about the importation of the virus and its onwards transmission because of the international flights countries receive from due to the fact that Chinese international airports have direct/indirect flights to countries of the region; and many countries in the Region are experiencing or recovering from complex emergencies with fragile health systems.