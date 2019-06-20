20 Jun 2019

No epidemic, public health emergency reports in quake zone: NHC

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 19 Jun 2019

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- There have been no reports of epidemics or public health emergencies caused by the Monday night earthquake in Changning County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Wednesday.

Arrangements have been put into place to prevent the occurrence of epidemics or public health emergencies in the quake zone, according to the NHC.

The NHC has dispatched a second medical emergency team comprised of 13 experts in the treatment of patients in critical condition, orthopedics, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, vascular surgery, urology, and psychological assistance and five experts in the field of disease control and prevention to the quake-hit region.

So far, all hospitalized survivors of the earthquake have received effective treatment, the NHC said.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Changning County at 10:55 p.m. Monday. Around 243,880 people were affected by the earthquake, 13 people died and 220 were injured, according to the latest figures.

